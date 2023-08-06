Katy Perry tells reason for not releasing her new music album  

Las Vegas- Katy Perry has recently explained why she is not releasing her new music album. “I haven’t put any new material out since my Darling Daisy”, stated Katy in an interview with Good Morning America on August 4. Katy revealed that she hasn’t left music forever, saying, “I think that I’m writing a lot and have written a lot from a place of love.” The singer mentioned she’s “feeling so much unconditional love, that love you never knew existed”. However, after welcoming Daisy Dove whom she shares with fiancé Orlando Bloom, Katy knew in her heart that music would have to wait because of her multiple responsibilities at the same time.

“I’m always writing, I have been, but I think what’s really important to me is to be celebrating the world that I’ve got to build with all of these wonderful songs and to be responsible for a life for a three-year-old,” explained the songstress, whose last album was Smile in 2020. Katy confessed, “I will be back, but let me get this right.” Meanwhile, the singer discussed her experience of performing her songs during Las Vegas residency. “I’m just so grateful for the continuous opportunity to keep evolving as an artist,” remarked the 38-year-old. Katy added, “As a human, as a mother, and to be able to keep bringing joy to people’s lives through the arts and entertainment and visuals.”