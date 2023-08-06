Pakistan, Palestine players set to compete in Lincoln Cup Baseball Match in Chicago 

LAHORE - The stage is set for the Lincoln Cup baseball match between Pakistan and Palestine, taking place in Chicago. This exciting event will feature Pakistan and Palestine players, who are currently studying and living in the United States and honing their baseball skills. Leading the Pakistan team is President of Pakistan Federation Baseball, Syed Fakhar Ali Shah, who is also serving as the team manager. The players have completed their preparations and arrived at the venue, engaging in practice sessions under the guidance of their coaches. Head coach Tariq Nadeem is supported by four American assistant coaches, including Randall Arms, who visited Pakistan last year and is now part of the event in Chicago. President PFB Syed Fakhar Ali Shah expressed his enthusiasm about the match, emphasizing that it provides an excellent opportunity for Pakistani and Palestinian players residing in the United States to showcase their talents. The PFB, under its President Syed Fakhar Ali Shah’s leadership, is dedicated to the growth of baseball in the region, particularly in Pakistan. Their efforts to elevate Pakistan’s image through the sport have been well-received by the baseball community. One of the primary goals of organizing this match is to attract sponsors for future events in Pakistan, as well as to prepare for the upcoming Taiwan event, scheduled to begin on September 3. The match has garnered significant attention from both the media and officials of Baseball United, who are keen on witnessing the talent and skills of the players representing Pakistan and Palestine. The thrilling match is scheduled to start at 7pm local time and will be broadcast live on http://youtube.com/@BSGAmericaTV.