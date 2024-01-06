PHC bars inclusion of PTI ex-MPs in fourth schedule

PESHAWAR - The Peshawar High Court (PHC) yesterday barred the inclusion of former lawmakers from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to the fourth schedule. Justice Waqar Ahmed, presiding over the case, considered the petitions opposing the inclusion of PTI’s former assembly members in the fourth schedule. Dismissing the petitions, Justice Ahmed also sought a response for the next hearing. Additionally, the court issued an order restraining the provincial government from initiating any action against the applicants.

During the proceedings, Syed Sikandar Hayat Shah, the lawyer representing the petitioner, presented arguments and evidence supporting the contention that the recommendation to include former assembly members in the fourth schedule had been formally made. He stated that the petitioner himself is a former assembly member and a victim of terrorism. Attorney General Daniyal Chaudhry apprised the court that the district anti-terrorism coordination committee had recommended the inclusion of these names in the schedule, yet the actual inclusion had not taken place. Subsequently, the court, while preventing the provincial government from taking any action against the petitioners, ordered the provincial government to submit a response by January 23. The list of individuals recommended for inclusion in the fourth schedule includes former Speaker Asad Qaiser, along with former members Amjad Ali, Gul Zafar, Iftikhar Mashwani, Mian Sharifat Ali, Abdul Salam, Zaher Shah, Fazal Hakim, and other.