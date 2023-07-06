Naqvi announces free treatment to wall collapse victims

Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi has said that the best and free healthcare facility will be given to 14 injured admitted to Ganga Ram Hospital.

The caretaker chief minister visited Ganga Ram Hospital on Thursday to inquire after the health of those who sustained injuries in a wall collapse incident.

Of the 14 injured, four people have reportedly been in critical condition.

The caretaker chief minister announced that cheques for Rs200,000 would be given to every injured.

He said action would be taken against the people responsible for the incident after an inquiry.

Regarding the current monsoon spell, he said that provincial ministers have already been mobilized. They have been visiting affected areas and overseeing arrangements for rainwater drainage and reopening of roads.

He said the secretary of WASA is also reviewing the situation in the city. The situation in the city is under control, he added.

Naqvi announced that the district administration has completed arrangements to tackle any emergency situation in case of flooding.

He condoled the death of the brother of Jahangir Tareen, Alamgir, who reportedly committed suicide.