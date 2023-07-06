Thursday, July 06, 2023
PSG sign Slovakian defender Milan Skriniar on free transfer

PSG sign Slovakian defender Milan Skriniar on free transfer
Anadolu
4:57 PM | July 06, 2023
Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) on Thursday signed Slovakian defender Milan Skriniar on a free transfer until June 30, 2028.

The 28-year-old said he is "very happy" to be a part of PSG, "one of the most powerful clubs with world class players and fantastic supporters."

The Slovakian international left Inter Milan on June 30, marking the end of his six-season tenure at the Italian club.

He joined Nerazzurri from Sampdoria in 2017 and won five trophies, including the Italian Serie A title in 2021.

Skriniar also helped Inter secure two Coppa Italia (Italian Cup), and two Italian Super Cups, and scored 11 goals in 246 appearances.

