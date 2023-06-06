CDA appoints a ‘college teacher’ as Member Inspection

ISLAMABAD - The Capital Development Authority (CDA), in a surprising move, has appointed a ‘college teacher’ as Member Inspection by upgrading the post of Director General Estate.

It is pertinent to mention here that the post of Director General Estate is of executive cadre, but at present, there are a large number of officers who are serving in CDA beyond their service cadres and most of them are on deputation.

However, according to a fresh notification issued by the Human Resource Directorate CDA, a BS 19 Associate Professor of the Colleges Higher and Technical Department of the Government of Balochistan, Roomana Gul Kakar is appointed as Member Inspection in the civic authority.

As there was no post of Member Inspection in CDA’s hierarchy, the city managers posted the lady officer as DG Estate first and then to accommodate her, the post was renamed as Member Inspection.

“The post of DG Estate (BS 20) is transferred and renamed as Member Inspection as personal to the officer”, the posting order reads. Earlier last month, the establishment division had placed the services of Roomana Gul Kakar on the disposal of Interior Ministry for further posting in CDA with the approval of the Prime Minister for next three years. Prior to joining CDA, the lady officer was placed at the disposal of the State Life Insurance Corporation on deportation basis. Sources told the Nation that the newcomer officer was expected to be appointed as Director General Environment and for that she also took some briefings even prior to her formal joining in the CDA.

However, her deputation case remained pending with the establishment division for a few months and in the meantime another officer was already posted as Director General Environment.

Therefore, to accommodate her in a high-profile position, she is made Member Inspection—a post which is not approved by the federal government that is mandated to create such positions in CDA according to its ordinance.