Share:

LAHORE-A well-known face and veteran actor of the Pakistan entertainment industry Muhammad Qavi has passed away in Canada on Sunday at the age of 80 due to a prolonged illness and he suffered in cancer. His real name is Muhammad Qavi Khan. Qavi Khan was born on 13 November 1947. He is a seasoned Pakistani actor hailing among the most professional senior actors in the industry to date. Qavi Khan has worked in more than 200 movies and performed in countless TV, radio and stage plays. He was also given the Pride of Performance in 1980 and Sitara-e-Imtiaz in 2012 for his contribution to the field of arts. Qavi began working as a child actor at Radio Pakistan in Peshawar. His family belongs to the Yousefzai Pashtun tribe. His family later moved to Lahore. In 1964, he went on to work for Pakistan Television Corporation when TV broadcasting first started in Lahore, being one of the first actors of PTV. He started his film career in 1965. In 1966 he appeared in PTV’s best black and white drama Lakhon Mian Teen. Qavi is also well known for his PTV’s (1984–1985 television season) police drama serial Andhera Ujala which launched him to stardom alongside his fellow actors such as Irfan Khoosat and the late Jamil Fakhri. Qavi Khan got married in 1968. An event was arranged at the Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) auditorium, Islamabad, in March 2011, to pay tribute to Qavi Khan’s achievements. He later began starring as an actor in the various television plays. Some of his recent works include Saheliyan, (2016 television serial), Farz (2017), and Khaani (2017), “Meri Shehzadi” (2022-23). Khan’s contribution to Pakistani showbiz has been immense, and he has left an indelible mark on the industry. His passing is a great loss for the country and its entertainment industry. The news of his death has sparked an outpouring of grief and condolences from his colleagues, fans, and admirers all over the world.