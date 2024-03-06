40 lost lives, 62 injured in rain related incidents: PDMA

PESHAWAR - As many as 40 persons lost life and 62 injured dur­ing rain that lashed various parts of the province last week. According to a report of Provincial Di­saster Management Authority (PDMA), 555 houses were partially damaged and 80 houses were com­pletely damaged in rain related incidents. Most of roof collapse incidents occurred in Mardan, Mal­akand, Peshawar and Lower Dir. Incidents of pen collapsing incidents were reported from various districts in which 99 cattle perished. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Gandapur has also directed providing needed help and assistance to rain affected people.