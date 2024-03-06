Farmer Oppression

The ongoing struggle of Indian farmers marching towards the nation’s capital, braving physical assaults and digital black­outs, has revealed a distressing reality surrounding the bla­tant abuse of power by the BJP-led government through increasing internet shutdowns.

The farmers, demanding fair crop prices, are being met with much more than just physical force. More concerning is that they are encoun­tering a deliberate blackout of their voices, a tactic emblematic of the authoritarian tendencies of the current BJP-led regime. The relentless imposition of digital restrictions, especially during times of protest and political upheaval, is a direct assault on the democratic fabric of India. By cutting off access to the internet, a vital tool for communication and mobilisation, the government is clearly trying to silence dissent and sti­fle opposition. Such actions not only hinder democratic principles but also betray the very essence of a government accountable to its citizens.

These shutdowns not only impede the farmers’ ability to organise effectively but also deprive them of essential resources and medical aid in the process. This is not an accidental by-product. It is a calculat­ed move to weaken their resolve and undermine their legitimate de­mands. The callousness displayed by the authorities, who justify these shutdowns under the guise of maintaining law and order, only serves to deepen the mistrust between the government and its citizens.

The situation in Haryana, where mobile internet services have been sporadically disrupted, epitomises the government’s author­itarian tendencies. Despite claims of curbing misinformation, the real intent is to silence dissent and crush any form of resistance. This heavy-handed approach has violated the rights of protesters, but for better or for worse, it has also ended up exposing the gov­ernment’s disdain for democratic norms and principles.

It is imperative that the government recognises the legitimate griev­ances of the farmers and engages in meaningful dialogue to address their concerns. Anything short of this would only fuel further unrest and deepen the divide between the rulers and the ruled. Considering the ease with which protests can go from peaceful to incredibly vio­lent, the Indian government must actively listen to the voices of its citizens and uphold the values upon which the country was founded.