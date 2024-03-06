Wednesday, March 06, 2024
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa cabinet comprising 15 ministers takes oath

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa cabinet comprising 15 ministers takes oath
Web Desk
9:22 PM | March 06, 2024
The provincial cabinet of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa comprising 15 ministers took oath on Wednesday.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Haji Ghulam Ali administered the oath. Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur also participated in the ceremony.

Nazir Ahmad Abbasi, Pakhtun Yar, Aftab Alam, Khaliqur Rehman and Syed Qasim Ali Shah Faisal Khan Tarkai, Zahir Shah Toru and others took oath.

Governor Ghulam Ali congratulated the provincial ministers on taking the oath and expressed well wishes.

On the occasion, members of the National and Provincial Assembly, the speaker, Chief Secretary Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry, Inspector General Police Akhtar Hayat Khan Gandapur, and administrative secretaries were present. Other political and social dignitaries also graced the ceremony. 

