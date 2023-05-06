Saturday, May 06, 2023
Met Office forecast heatwave in Sindh on May 08-09

Web Desk
4:13 PM | May 06, 2023
Regional, Karachi

The Met Office has forecast searing weather in central and upper Sindh on May 08-09.

“Daytime maximum temperatures are likely to increase in central and upper Sindh districts on May 08-09 and onward to 44 degree Celsius and above,” according to the weather report.

Maximum temperature could increase by two degree Celsius in two days, Met Office said. Today southwesterly winds are blowing with a wind speed of 13 kilometers per hour in Karachi, weather department said. In next 24 hours weather will remain hot and humid.

Mainly hot and dry weather will likely to prevail over most parts of the province.

Isolated light rain-thunderstorms with occasional gusty winds are likely in Dadu, Qambar-Shahdadkot, Jacobabad, Jamshoro and Tharparker districts today in evening or night.

Light to moderate rain received at isolated places in Dadu (9.0mm), Mithi (5.2mm), Rohri (5.0mm) during last 24 hours, whereas weather remained hot and dry elsewhere in the province.

Web Desk

