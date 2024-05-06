CM Maryam directs ACs to redress public grievances

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has directed the assistant commissioners to redress the public grievances.

Addressing a meeting of the assistant commissioners of Punjab, the chief minister said the government had adopted zero tolerance policy against all types of corruption.

She urged the ACs to respect public representatives and never follow orders given by anyone.

The ACs were told to pay full attention to education, health and price control.

She ordered the ACs to ensure availability of roti at Rs16 and naan at Rs20 per unit across the province.

Maryam Nawaz also ordered the ACs to remove stagnant waters in the streets, revamp poor sanitation system and broken streets.

The CM also sought full monitoring of treatment facilities in all hospitals and directed the officers to address the public grievances.