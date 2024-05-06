Pakistan People’s Party believes in freedom of expression: Shazia Mari

SANGHAR - Member National Assembly of Pakistan and Pakistan People’s Party central Information Secretary Shazia Mari has said that Pakistan Peoples Party believes in freedom of expression. She expressed these views while talking to media during her visit to Press Club Sanghar here on Sunday. She said that Pakistan Peoples Party has always given sacrifices for the restoration and survival of democracy and flogged in jails that is the reason roots of Pakistan Peoples Party lying in people. She said that we have always delivered best performance which will be continued in future and all promises would be fulfilled made with people because Pakistan People’s Party was determined to serve people. Shazia said that National Press Club has always done positive and real journalism that is why she value it. She said that now a days journalism have became more active and circulating fake news and blackmailing on media was common, however real journalists were those who were firmly determined to their cause. Meanwhile MNA Shazia Mari on the occasion announced to inaugurate new building of National Press Club equipped with latest facilities and holding a seminar in its auditorium on “survival and benefits of democracy”. Replying to a question Shazia Mari said that soon NICVD unit would also inaugurated in Sanghar for which land had also been specified for the construction of cardio hospital because Pakistan People Party had always preferred poor and destitute people.