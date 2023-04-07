Share:

The weekly inflation, measured by Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI), witnessed an increase of 0.92pc to jump to 44.49pc on a year-on-year basis for the week ended on April 6, according to a report issued by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

The combined index was at 252.06 compared to 249.75 on March 30, 2023, while the index was recorded at 174.45 a year ago, on April 07, 2022.

Out of the 51 monitored items, the average price of 27 items increased, 7 items decreased whereas 17 items registered no change during the week.

During the week under review, the items whose prices increased the most compared to the previous year were Chicken (15.87%), Sugar (13.48%), Potatoes (5.11%), Bananas (4.95%).

PBS data noted decrease in prices of Tomatoes (14.96%), Onions (12.66%), LPG (3.73%), Pulse Gram (1.20%), Vegetable Ghee 2.5 Kg (0.71%), Garlic (0.16%) and Mustard Oil (0.03%).

The items whose prices increased the most over the same week a year ago were Cigarettes (165.88%), Wheat Flour (131.72%), Gas Charges for Q1 (108.38%), Diesel (102.84%), Eggs (98.34%), Tea Lipton (97.63%), Rice Basmati Broken (84.92%), Bananas (82.23%), Petrol (81.17%), Rice Irri-6/9 (80.61%), Pulse Moong (68.14%), Potatoes (65.95%), Pulse Mash (56.70%) and Onions (55.75%), while decrease is observed in the prices of Tomatoes (50.39%) and Chillies Powdered (6.48%)