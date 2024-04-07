CRD demands action against tobacco companies violating tax laws

ISLAMABAD - The Centre for Research and Dialogue (CRD) has urged the finance minister for action against cigarette companies involved in violating the country’s tax laws. The CRD through a letter has pointed out blatant tax law violations by the tobacco companies. The development comes at a time when the Ministry of Finance was struggling to broaden the tax net and plug the loopholes in the tax machinery. The CRD letter urged prompt action against the violations of the Federal Excise Act 2005 after the cigarette companies introduced new variants of the same brand family at significantly lower prices. According to the rules, no manufacturer or importer of cigarettes can introduce or sell a new variant of a cigarette brand at a price lower than the lowest actual price within the same brand family.