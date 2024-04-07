Sunday, April 07, 2024
CRD demands action against tobacco companies violating tax laws

Agencies
April 07, 2024
Newspaper, Business

ISLAMABAD   -   The Centre for Research and Dialogue (CRD) has urged the finance min­ister for action against cigarette companies in­volved in violating the country’s tax laws. The CRD through a letter has pointed out blatant tax law violations by the tobacco companies. The development comes at a time when the Min­istry of Finance was struggling to broaden the tax net and plug the loopholes in the tax machinery. The CRD letter urged prompt action against the vio­lations of the Federal Excise Act 2005 after the cigarette companies introduced new vari­ants of the same brand family at significantly lower prices. According to the rules, no manu­facturer or importer of cigarettes can intro­duce or sell a new vari­ant of a cigarette brand at a price lower than the lowest actual price within the same brand family.

