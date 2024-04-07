Sunday, April 07, 2024
DG RDA allows schools made in residential areas to continue edu activities during current year

Israr Ahmad
April 07, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI   -   The Director Gen­eral of Rawalpindi Develop­ment Authority (RDA) Kinza Murtaza on the request of the owners of schools those were illegally established in the residential areas al­lowed to continue their educational activities until the current academic year 2024, RDA spokesperson said on Saturday. However, in this regard, the illegal school owners had to fur­nish an affidavit within 15 days to submit that either they were ready to legal­ize their illegal school or stop their activities in that building (school), he said. Moreover, in this regard, the owners of the building were to pay a fine of Rs 1,000 per day until the use of the resi­dential building as a school was regularized or closed. “Since the illegal school owners have not filed this affidavit yet, they are given a last chance in this regard to file this affidavit within 7 days, otherwise legal action will be taken against them and the school will be closed and fine will also be col­lected. The term of the next academic year 2024 will be till 30 April 2024,” he added.

Israr Ahmad

