DG RDA allows schools made in residential areas to continue edu activities during current year

RAWALPINDI - The Director General of Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) Kinza Murtaza on the request of the owners of schools those were illegally established in the residential areas allowed to continue their educational activities until the current academic year 2024, RDA spokesperson said on Saturday. However, in this regard, the illegal school owners had to furnish an affidavit within 15 days to submit that either they were ready to legalize their illegal school or stop their activities in that building (school), he said. Moreover, in this regard, the owners of the building were to pay a fine of Rs 1,000 per day until the use of the residential building as a school was regularized or closed. “Since the illegal school owners have not filed this affidavit yet, they are given a last chance in this regard to file this affidavit within 7 days, otherwise legal action will be taken against them and the school will be closed and fine will also be collected. The term of the next academic year 2024 will be till 30 April 2024,” he added.