Monday, August 07, 2023
Govt notifies seventh census results after CCI approval

Govt notifies seventh census results after CCI approval
Web Desk
1:06 PM | August 07, 2023
The federal government on Monday notified the results of the seventh census after approval from the Council of Common Interests (CCI).

According to a notification, Pakistan’s population has crossed 241 million including 147.7 million rural and 93.7 million urban population.

Province-wise, Punjab’s population has reached 127.7 million, and Sindh’s population is recorded at 55.6 million, as per the results of the digital census.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s population has reached 40.8 million, while Balochistan’s population was recorded at 14.8 million, the notification said and added Islamabad’s population has reached 2.36 million.

According to these figures, the population of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa increased by 2.38 percent, Punjab 2.53 percent, Sindh 2.57 percent and Balochistan 3.2 percent.

Earlier, the Council of Common Interests approved the results of the digital Population and Housing Census 2023. The approval of digital census results was the key agenda of the CCI session today with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in chair.

The Ministry of Planning and Development briefed the CCI session on the digital census results for approval from the constitutional forum.

