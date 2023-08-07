PCMEA calls for new strategy to promote handwoven carpets

LAHORE-Pakistan Carpet Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PCMEA) Senior Vice Chairman Usman Ashraf has said that there is a need to work on a war footing to increase exports and in order to gain a share in the global market, an effective strategy for marketing and promotion of export products will have to be formulated, which is not possible without government support.

In a statement issued here on Sunday, he said undue delay in issuance of refunds and issues like credit financing should be resolved immediately. He further said that Pakistan’s hand-made carpets industry, which is recognised in the world, has faced severe difficulties in the last one and half decades, the price of which we are paying in the form of losing our share in the global market. He said that the establishment of special pavilions for the promotion of Pakistani products abroad is inevitable for the promotion of exports and in this regard, single country exhibitions should be organised, targets should be set by formulating a trade policy keeping in view the Pakistan and global conditions.

He said that delegations should be sent to access the markets of different countries, if the government follows this, then Pakistani products can get great acceptance. He said that the exporters are facing extreme challenges for which they should be given facilities and incentives immediately. He said that in the context of the current situation, trade policy should not only be made based on exports, but targets should be set for each sector so that our economy can get support.