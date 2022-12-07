Share:

ISLAMABAD - Famous for singing ghazals in his own style of qawwali - legendary Aziz Mian Qawwal was remembered on 22nd death anniversary here on Tuesday. “Aziz Mian Qawwal was considered as one of the greatest qawwals in South Asia who had a unique style of qawwali singing, he was an asset for sufi music,” said Ayub Jamali, Director General Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) while talking to mediamen. Aziz Mian Qawwal was a traditional qawwal having the record for singing the longest commercially released qawwali, Hashr Ke Roz Yeh Poochhunga, which runs slightly over 150 minutes. To pay tribute to the great Aziz Mian Qawwal, PNCA has organised a soul soothing Qawwali evening “Sham-e-Wajd” with the performance of Aziz Mian’s son Imran Aziz Mian Qawwal to present soul soothing melodies through Aziz Mian’s popular Qawwalies and Sufi lyrics, DG PNCA said. Imran Aziz Mian is the Janasheen of Aziz Mian who performed many tracks, both original and covers of his fathers’ Sufiana Kalam. Imran Aziz Mian is known for having the same voice texture of his father.