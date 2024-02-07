ECP postpones polling in four constituencies

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has postponed elections in four constituencies due to death of candidates.

The constituencies where elections have been postponed include three provincial and one national assembly seat. Elections were postponed in PK-91 (Kohat) due to death of candidate Ismatullah Khattak.

In NA-08 and PK-91 (Bajaur) polling was put off due to death of aspirant Rehan Zeb.

Similarly, the ECP postponed polling in PP-266 (Rahim Yar Khan) after a candidate, Israr Hussain, vying for elections died.

As per the ECP, elections in these constituencies will be held after general elections. The ECP will issue election schedule for these constituencies later.