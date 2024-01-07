Sunday, January 07, 2024
China hands over 160 electric buses to Pakistan

China hands over 160 electric buses to Pakistan
News Desk
January 07, 2024
LAHORE   -   Chi­na has handed over one hun­dred and sixty electric buses to Pakistan at a ceremony held in Suzhou Industrial Park, Chi­na. According to a report of Chi­na Economic Net, the batch of these electric buses has the ad­vantages of zero emissions, low operating costs, and low noise pollution, which will greatly improve the efficiency of public transportation operations and the quality of residents’ trav­el. In terms of software intelli­gence, these electric buses are equipped with the intelligent operation system T-BOX, which can monitor driver behavior and vehicle operation data in real time to ensure operation­al safety and protect passenger travel. The arrival of 160 e-bus­es to Pakistan is a new starting point, promoting the high-qual­ity development of CPEC and BRI in the field of public trans­portation.

News Desk

