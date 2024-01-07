China hands over 160 electric buses to Pakistan

LAHORE - China has handed over one hundred and sixty electric buses to Pakistan at a ceremony held in Suzhou Industrial Park, China. According to a report of China Economic Net, the batch of these electric buses has the advantages of zero emissions, low operating costs, and low noise pollution, which will greatly improve the efficiency of public transportation operations and the quality of residents’ travel. In terms of software intelligence, these electric buses are equipped with the intelligent operation system T-BOX, which can monitor driver behavior and vehicle operation data in real time to ensure operational safety and protect passenger travel. The arrival of 160 e-buses to Pakistan is a new starting point, promoting the high-quality development of CPEC and BRI in the field of public transportation.