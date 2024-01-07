PayPal to launch services in Pakistan soon: IT Minister

Caretaker Minister for Information Technology and Communication Dr. Umar Saif says the government has given green signal to long -standing demand of freelancers to receive remittances in Pakistan through PayPal.

In a video statement, the Minister said an international company PayPal will provide facility to freelancers for receiving of remittances in their accounts through digital communication.

He said the government has also approved National Space Policy allowing private sector companies to use low orbit satellites for communication services in Pakistan.

The Minister said that the government is also going to launch a massive Pakistan Startup Fund with allocation of two billion rupees to encourage youth for a thriving entrepreneur ecosystem.