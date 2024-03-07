Ramazan package to benefit people at their doorsteps: Punjab CM

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Min­ister Maryam Nawaz Sharif on Wednesday announced the com­mencement of the largest-ever Ra­mazan Nigahban Package in Pun­jab, fulfilling her promises made in her maiden assembly speech.

Addressing a news conference at CM’s Office here, she said the Ramazan package, prepared in just nine days, would reach peo­ple’s doorsteps and benefit them without any botheration. She said that package was aimed at pro­viding swift relief to deserving in­dividuals during the holy month under PML-N Quaid Muhammad Nawaz Sharif’s guidance. “My mis­sion is to provide relief to people at their doorsteps,” she added.

The Chief Minister said the initi­ative involves distributing 65,000 bags with QR codes, benefiting over 30 million people in Punjab. Beneficiaries’ data from the Bena­zir Income Support Programme (BISP) and National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) was being merged for saving time, Maryam said and added that the upcoming Punjab Socio-Econom­ic Registry Project would gath­er comprehensive data for future government interventions.

Detailing the Ramazan relief package items including flour, ghee, sugar, rice, and gram flour, the CM directed the district ad­ministrations and the Punjab Food Authority to ensure quality of food items. Random checks on hamper content and digitalised delivery mechanisms with the PITB-devel­oped applications would enhance transparency, she added.

Maryam Nawaz said that a digi­talised record of distribution of 6.5 million hampers, with a helpline (080002345), established for pub­lic feedback and complaints, would ensure timely and fair distribution among genuinely deserving peo­ple. The Ramazan bazaars in every district would offer essential items at discounted prices, and a dedi­cated price control system was be­ing developed to combat hoarding and price-hike, she asserted.

The Chief Minister expressed zero tolerance for cartelisation and price-hike, conducting 46,000 raids, imposing fines worth Rs4.2 million, registering 133 FIRs, and arresting 236 individuals. Maryam appreciated the collaborative ef­forts of the Punjab government departments, district administra­tions, and the Punjab Information Technology Board for efficient programme planning.

CM stresses zero-tolerance for overpricing

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has expressed her determination to alleviate the im­pact of record-high inflation, par­ticularly on food prices.

Addressing a news conference at Chief Minister’s Office here on Wednesday, she said that direc­tives had been issued to the ad­ministration across Punjab to enforce stringent price control measures and curb hoarding.

Emphasising zero-tolerance pol­icy for overpricing, Maryam high­lighted ongoing raids by the district administration officials to address the issue of sale of daily-use items at inflated rates and creation of ar­tificial shortages. With price con­trol committees activated, she urged storage facility owners to register themselves with the rele­vant department in three days for an effective government oversight.

The CM pledged strict action against any attempts to disrupt law and order, warning of conse­quences for those damaging pub­lic property.

CM greets Saraiki community on Saraiki Culture Day

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has said that the Pa­kistan is a fragrant bouquet of cul­tural diversity and Saraiki culture is a beautiful flower of this bouquet.

In her message on Saraiki Cul­ture Day, the Chief Minister ex­tended congratulations to the Saraiki community, saying that sweetness of Saraiki language is Pakistan’s valuable asset. “Saraiki Ajarak is my favorite, it is a meta­phor of love,” she said.