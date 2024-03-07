Thursday, March 07, 2024
Ramazan package to benefit people at their doorsteps: Punjab CM

APP
March 07, 2024
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE   -   Punjab Chief Min­ister Maryam Nawaz Sharif on Wednesday announced the com­mencement of the largest-ever Ra­mazan Nigahban Package in Pun­jab, fulfilling her promises made in her maiden assembly speech. 

Addressing a news conference at CM’s Office here, she said the Ramazan package, prepared in just nine days, would reach peo­ple’s doorsteps and benefit them without any botheration. She said that package was aimed at pro­viding swift relief to deserving in­dividuals during the holy month under PML-N Quaid Muhammad Nawaz Sharif’s guidance. “My mis­sion is to provide relief to people at their doorsteps,” she added.

The Chief Minister said the initi­ative involves distributing 65,000 bags with QR codes, benefiting over 30 million people in Punjab. Beneficiaries’ data from the Bena­zir Income Support Programme (BISP) and National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) was being merged for saving time, Maryam said and added that the upcoming Punjab Socio-Econom­ic Registry Project would gath­er comprehensive data for future government interventions.

CM Maryam announces delivery of Ramazan Nigahban package

Detailing the Ramazan relief package items including flour, ghee, sugar, rice, and gram flour, the CM directed the district ad­ministrations and the Punjab Food Authority to ensure quality of food items. Random checks on hamper content and digitalised delivery mechanisms with the PITB-devel­oped applications would enhance transparency, she added.

Maryam Nawaz said that a digi­talised record of distribution of 6.5 million hampers, with a helpline (080002345), established for pub­lic feedback and complaints, would ensure timely and fair distribution among genuinely deserving peo­ple. The Ramazan bazaars in every district would offer essential items at discounted prices, and a dedi­cated price control system was be­ing developed to combat hoarding and price-hike, she asserted. 

The Chief Minister expressed zero tolerance for cartelisation and price-hike, conducting 46,000 raids, imposing fines worth Rs4.2 million, registering 133 FIRs, and arresting 236 individuals. Maryam appreciated the collaborative ef­forts of the Punjab government departments, district administra­tions, and the Punjab Information Technology Board for efficient programme planning.

377 encroachments removed in five days

CM stresses zero-tolerance for overpricing

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has expressed her determination to alleviate the im­pact of record-high inflation, par­ticularly on food prices. 

Addressing a news conference at Chief Minister’s Office here on Wednesday, she said that direc­tives had been issued to the ad­ministration across Punjab to enforce stringent price control measures and curb hoarding.

Emphasising zero-tolerance pol­icy for overpricing, Maryam high­lighted ongoing raids by the district administration officials to address the issue of sale of daily-use items at inflated rates and creation of ar­tificial shortages. With price con­trol committees activated, she urged storage facility owners to register themselves with the rele­vant department in three days for an effective government oversight.

Punjab CM reviews higher education scholarships, iPad scheme

The CM pledged strict action against any attempts to disrupt law and order, warning of conse­quences for those damaging pub­lic property. 

CM greets Saraiki community on Saraiki Culture Day

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has said that the Pa­kistan is a fragrant bouquet of cul­tural diversity and Saraiki culture is a beautiful flower of this bouquet.

In her message on Saraiki Cul­ture Day, the Chief Minister ex­tended congratulations to the Saraiki community, saying that sweetness of Saraiki language is Pakistan’s valuable asset. “Saraiki Ajarak is my favorite, it is a meta­phor of love,” she said.

APP

