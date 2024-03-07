Ramazan package to benefit people at their doorsteps: Punjab CM

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif on Wednesday announced the commencement of the largest-ever Ramazan Nigahban Package in Punjab, fulfilling her promises made in her maiden assembly speech.
Addressing a news conference at CM’s Office here, she said the Ramazan package, prepared in just nine days, would reach people’s doorsteps and benefit them without any botheration. She said that package was aimed at providing swift relief to deserving individuals during the holy month under PML-N Quaid Muhammad Nawaz Sharif’s guidance. “My mission is to provide relief to people at their doorsteps,” she added.
The Chief Minister said the initiative involves distributing 65,000 bags with QR codes, benefiting over 30 million people in Punjab. Beneficiaries’ data from the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) and National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) was being merged for saving time, Maryam said and added that the upcoming Punjab Socio-Economic Registry Project would gather comprehensive data for future government interventions.
Detailing the Ramazan relief package items including flour, ghee, sugar, rice, and gram flour, the CM directed the district administrations and the Punjab Food Authority to ensure quality of food items. Random checks on hamper content and digitalised delivery mechanisms with the PITB-developed applications would enhance transparency, she added.
Maryam Nawaz said that a digitalised record of distribution of 6.5 million hampers, with a helpline (080002345), established for public feedback and complaints, would ensure timely and fair distribution among genuinely deserving people. The Ramazan bazaars in every district would offer essential items at discounted prices, and a dedicated price control system was being developed to combat hoarding and price-hike, she asserted.
The Chief Minister expressed zero tolerance for cartelisation and price-hike, conducting 46,000 raids, imposing fines worth Rs4.2 million, registering 133 FIRs, and arresting 236 individuals. Maryam appreciated the collaborative efforts of the Punjab government departments, district administrations, and the Punjab Information Technology Board for efficient programme planning.
CM stresses zero-tolerance for overpricing
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has expressed her determination to alleviate the impact of record-high inflation, particularly on food prices.
Addressing a news conference at Chief Minister’s Office here on Wednesday, she said that directives had been issued to the administration across Punjab to enforce stringent price control measures and curb hoarding.
Emphasising zero-tolerance policy for overpricing, Maryam highlighted ongoing raids by the district administration officials to address the issue of sale of daily-use items at inflated rates and creation of artificial shortages. With price control committees activated, she urged storage facility owners to register themselves with the relevant department in three days for an effective government oversight.
The CM pledged strict action against any attempts to disrupt law and order, warning of consequences for those damaging public property.
CM greets Saraiki community on Saraiki Culture Day
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has said that the Pakistan is a fragrant bouquet of cultural diversity and Saraiki culture is a beautiful flower of this bouquet.
In her message on Saraiki Culture Day, the Chief Minister extended congratulations to the Saraiki community, saying that sweetness of Saraiki language is Pakistan’s valuable asset. “Saraiki Ajarak is my favorite, it is a metaphor of love,” she said.