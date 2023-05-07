Sunday, May 07, 2023
Cash reward of Rs1m for national hero Arshad Nadeem by Zalmi Foundation   

STAFF REPORT
May 07, 2023
LAHORE - Following his historic gold medal win for Pakistan in javelin throw at the Commonwealth Games, Arshad Nadeem was announced as the recipient of a token of appreciation of Rs One Million Zalmi Foundation Chairman, Javed Afridi. The prize money was awarded to Arshad Nadeem by Peshawar Zalmi’s Director Cricketing Affairs, Muhammad Akram, on behalf of franchise chairman Javed Afridi and Zalmi Foundation. “Today, we were pleased to welcome Arshad Nadeem to the Zalmi Headquarters to present him with the well-deserved cheque by the Director Cricketing Affairs Peshawar Zalmi, Muhammad Akram. “Zalmi takes pride in recognizing and celebrating the achievements of our national heroes, and encourages the youth from all walks of life to strive for excellence and make our country proud.”  The 26-year-old Arshad claimed the gold medal in the javelin throw event of the Commonwealth Games with a massive throw of 90.18m at Alexander Stadium, Birmingham in August, last year. 

