Dr Azra Pechuho visits HM Khawaja Library

HYDERABAD   -   Provincial Minister for Health and Population Welfare Dr Azra  Fazal Pechuho visited HM Khawaja Library and Museum. On the occasion, Provincial Minister Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho said that all possible measures are being taken to provide better entertainment facilities to the people of Shaheed Benazirabad District.   

Provincial Minister instructed the Deputy Commissioner that immediate steps should be taken to provide more facilities in HM Khawaja Museum .   

On the occasion, Deputy Commissioner Shahryar Gul Memon informed the provincial minister that by visiting the museum last week, measures have been taken to ensure electricity supply and cleanliness in the museum.

He further informed that HM Khawaja Library and the work of the park in the premises of the museum is going on which will be completed soon.

The provincial minister expressed her satisfaction with the work of the library and museum and issued instructions to the district administration for further improvement.

