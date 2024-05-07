Tuesday, May 07, 2024
IESCO chief stresses safety for line staff

Our Staff Reporter
May 07, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD   - IESCO’s Chief Engineer of Operations, Muhammad Aslam Khan, expressed gratitude and admiration for the line staff, hailing them as the pride of the company. He highlighted their tireless efforts in maintaining power continuity and promptly addressing electricity-related complaints from customers. Emphasizing safety as paramount, Khan underscored the importance of utilizing safety equipment and adhering to safety protocols while working on the lines. He issued directives to ensure the comprehensive implementation of safety guidelines, emphasizing the need for vigilance to prevent any untoward incidents.

In a bid to uphold safety standards, Khan instructed field offices to take stringent disciplinary measures against those who neglect safety protocols. Beyond internal measures, IESCO is committed to public safety, actively addressing hazardous conditions such as electric wire crossings, weakened poles, and exposed distribution boxes. Notably, IESCO’s efforts have already secured 9176 safety hazard points, incurring an expenditure of 1679.57 million rupees.

Demonstrating accountability and customer-centricity, IESCO absorbed these expenses within its own budget.

To further enhance safety measures, Khan urged customers to report hazardous points to the relevant SDO office or contact IESCO’s helpline at 118 or the Customer Complaint Management Center (CCMC) at 051-9252933-34.

This collaborative approach underscores IESCO’s dedication to ensuring the safety of both its staff and the public.

