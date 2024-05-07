Ministry withdraws notification removing Shaukat Siddiqui as IHC judge

The Law Ministry has withdrawn its notification of Oct 11, 2018 regarding the removal of Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui, a former judge of the Islamabad High Court, in view of the Supreme Court judgement of March 22.

In a notification issued on Tuesday, the ministry stated that the president was pleased to retire Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui on attaining the age of superannuation with effect from June 30, 2021.

A five-member bench, led by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Qazi Faez Isa, completed hearing on the constitutional petitions filed by Shaukat Siddiqui on Jan 23.

In its judgement handed down on March 22, the court struck down the Supreme Judicial Council’s ruling that removed the judge.