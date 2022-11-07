Share:

The Supreme Court has taken notice of PTI Senator Azam Swati’s alleged video leak case.

When Senator Swati reached Supreme Court on Monday to meet Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial, he got involved in a verbal spat with police officials who tried to stop the senator from entering the court without permission. However, the CJP called for Swati and the latter went straight to the rostrum.

Chief Justice of Pakistan Bandial told Swati that court’s human rights cell was looking into his case. He remarked that everyone was sad on the leaked video issue. He said that the SC cell had started investigation on the matter.

The top judge, however, asked Swati: “You didn’t stay at the SC guest house?”

The PTI senator replied that the CJP was right as he stayed at the Quetta Federal Lodge.

The CJP assured Swati that the court was looking into his case and the matter would be investigated as per the law.