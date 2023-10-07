ICP launch ICT-15 App for reduction of crime from capital

ISLAMABAD-The Islamabad Capital Police have launched an App on Friday in order to mobilize general public for crime reduction in the city. The newly introduced ICT-15 App was launched following the directions of Minister for Interior Sarfraz Akbar Bugti, according to a police spokesman.

He said that the aim of unveiling the new App at promise to empower the general public in the capital city by enabling them to actively participate in the fight against crime and ensure the well-being of their communities by alerting police in time.

“The ICT-15 App is available on the Google Play Store,” he said adding that it is very easy for residents of Islamabad to download and use on their android mobile phone sets.

He said that through this new App, the citizens can report a wide range of concerns, including illegal activities, incidents, complaints against law enforcement, the presence of unlawful residents, or any suspicious criminal activity in their surroundings and in the city. He said that as soon as information is submitted via the App, the police are committed to swift response.

The ICT-15 App is set to play a pivotal role in forging a stronger partnership between the police force and the public, he said. In light of this groundbreaking initiative, citizens of Islamabad are urged to download and utilize the ICT-15 App. By doing so, they can contribute to the collective effort to make Islamabad a safer and more secure place for everyone, the spokesman said. Also, the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Dr Akbar Nasir Khan issued a video message about this App and urged the citizens to join hands with Islamabad police for effective policing measures and eradicating crime from the capital city.