Century of change

Last century, or should we say from the latter decades of the 1800s until our time, we have seen unprecedented, fast and mostly positive change in the world. It was a golden age for huge numbers of people, based on struggle, certainly in the West. But also in developing countries, where people in territories ruled by colonial powers, fought for political independence, such as Pakistan and India in 1947. Most African countries became independent a few decades later. Latin America’ independence had mostly been achieved earlier, but in last century it became more and more under American influence, as much of the world did.

When we consider issues in our time, we take many things for granted, often with short and limited historical memory on issues, except for date and year of independence and such major events. Also, when we look at last century, it is important that we look at positive events, too, not only wars and conflicts. We should also realise that we look at the past with our eyes of the 21 century, current values, mindset and Zeitgeist, and the general history we have learnt at school and have been told by parents and other adults. When looking at the past, we should search for what is important for the future.

Most changes that happened in last century were positive, although not all and not for all. But broadly there was improvement as for political and social issues, democracy, political parties, human rights, and economic and other living conditions. There was a dramatic expansion of education, first for men and later also for women and people in remote areas. There was a major expansion of information and media development. Radio and TV became common for all, and at the turn of the current century, internet and social media changed the world, even for those of us who are getting on in age, and indeed the young who will make true use of the new technologies; but let us also be careful with all the new media and other technologies. The regular mass media, notably newspapers and broadcasting, became less government regulated or controlled in last century. In Pakistan, most of it happened during President General Musharraf’s rule, 2001-2008.

Although taking a ‘bird’s eye view’ on history is quite superficial, it is indeed also important, and we can also choose to focus on specific issues that we think are particularly important. I came to think of writing this article when we recently had the serious outrage in Spain and further afield after the Spanish Women Football Team won the FIFA World Cup, and the male Spanish Football President hugged and kissed a senior female team member in way of congratulation. Such behaviour was probably quite acceptable earlier, especially in a men’s led world, but no longer, and especially not after the ‘MeToo’ campaign in recent decades. Harassment and abuse of women must be reduced, and eventually ended, even in more macho-focused countries.

Last century turned out to be a century of women’s emancipation, at the beginning of the century with universal suffrage and the women’s right to vote. In the second half of the century, more women were getting into top posts in society, including as government ministers and more.

In the West, most Christian religious associations have accepted women into posts as pastors and bishops, on equal footing with men. Not all countries and associations accept it, and some are actively against it, such as the Catholic Church, comprising almost half of the close to the two and half billion Christians worldwide, still stuck in, or, as others would say, being true to old traditions and theological principles. The West has become more secular although currently religion seems to gain more space again.

It was in the middle and latter half of last century that women’s right to decide about abortion became common and allowed by law in the West and other countries. In the first half of the century that would have been seen as unthinkable. In the second half of last century, it became common that women took jobs outside the home. Public and private day care and kindergartens are available, making it possible for both parents to work. In my home country Norway, the coverage was as low as five percent when I grew up, but today it is less than five percent that does not have access.

In education, girls and women are doing particularly well in our time, everywhere in the world. That means that soon there will be need for special support for boys. In some countries, including Pakistan, there is still work to do to include all in education, indeed more girls in, and also make it more common that educated women work, and that work conditions are good for all.

The situation for various groups of minorities has improved. Racism is seen as unacceptable, but some recent surveys in USA show that not all positive developments from the 1960s have been maintained. As for same-sex relations and other LGBTQ issues, the general picture is greater tolerance and improved legal protection in most countries.

In Europe, the population compositions have changed from often being quite homogeneous to becoming more heterogeneous and ethnically and culturally diverse. This trend is likely to continue as many people from the Global South wish to move to the Global North as refugees or migrants, and also because Europe, with aging populations, will need labourers and experts from outside. The population composition in the West can no longer be drawn graphically as a pyramid, but more like a high-rise building, with increasing numbers of people living longer, and lower numbers of new-born children.

Physically and mentally challenged people are in our time generally having better opportunities to live a more normal life than before, although much more must be done. It is also a fact that since the middle of last century, a higher number of people than before will have problems with drugs and have mental and social challenges. In last century, alcoholism was a serious problem, and it still is.

The main achievements in last century were the social and economic development with greater equality, achieved through democratic development, as I already mentioned above. Alas, in recent decades, there have been backlash in some fields, indeed as for growing inequalities within and between countries. But in our time, more ordinary people feel they can challenge leaders and experts. The climate change and environmental movements are to some extent a result of this, where common sense and action from below play a greater role, questioning those in power in the public and private sectors. In the beginning of last century, this would have been unthinkable.

But the last century also includes very negative historical events, indeed the two terrible world wars, WWI, 1914-1918, and WWII, 1939-1945, including the Nazi holocaust tragedy, and the American use of nuclear bombs on Hiroshima and Nagasaki, Japan.

Peace movements were active in last century, but in recent decades and currently, there is again rearmament and military build-up in the West, through NATO, made possible through thinking from last century. The leaders seem not quite to have learnt from the past, indeed as regards peace and development, positive thinking about social and economic equality, and more on the way to more humane and inclusive societies. Achievements are never final and we must continuously talk about and renew achievements–otherwise we may relapse into negative ways, which there are signs of today.

It is in this light that I believe that it is important to review recent history, and summarise and learn from the right values and developments. Let us go on doing that, and dig deeper than I have done in this article. Also, we can make the 21st century a century of change, hope, and sustainable development for all.