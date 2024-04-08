Monday, April 08, 2024
OGDCL finds new gas reserves in Sindh

Web Desk
3:52 PM | April 08, 2024
Oil & Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL), has announced discovery of gas in Sujawal district of Sindh.

“The well tested 1.24 million standard cubic feet per day (MMSCFD) of gas through a 32/64” choke at a wellhead flowing pressure of 150 pounds per square inch (psi) from the Lower Goru Formation, “OGDCL stated.

The company shared the development in its notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Monday.

“The OGDCL as 100% operator has discovered gas at its exploratory Well located in district Sujawal of Sindh,” read the notice.

OGDCL shared that the structure of Nur West # 01 was drilled and tested using the company’s in-house expertise to a depth of 2,975 meters.

OGDCL shared that the discovery is being evaluated as tight gas.

Tight gas is a form of natural gas that cannot flow naturally at commercial rates with conventional methods, it is amongst the major unconventional resources.

Meanwhile, OGDCL said the discovery at Nur West # 01 paves the way for new avenues and will contribute to augmenting the hydrocarbon reserve base of the company and the country.

