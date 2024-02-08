Thursday, February 08, 2024
Pakistan closes borders with Iran, Afghanistan on elections

FO says Pakistan fully committed to foster inclusive democratic process

Our Staff Reporter
February 08, 2024
ISLAMABAD  -  Pakistan yesterday closed its borders with Iran and Afghanistan to ensure security as the nation goes to polls today. Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said: “To ensure full secu­rity during the general elections to be held in Pa­kistan on 8 Feb 2024, border crossings with Af­ghanistan and Iran, would remain closed both for cargo and pedestrians. Normal operations would resume on 9 February 2024.”

Separately, the Foreign OFFICE said Pakistan was fully committed to foster an inclusive demo­cratic process, uphold the rule of law and protect human rights and fundamental freedoms guaran­teed in its law and constitution.

Responding to the remarks made by the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights regarding the upcoming general elections in Pa­kistan, FO spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch, said security plans had been finalized to hold the elections as per the electoral laws of Pakistan. “Our judicial system provides for fair trial and due process. Domestic legal remedies are avail­able in case of any complaints in the electoral process,” she added.

