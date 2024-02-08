Voters to elect four MNAs, 8 MPAs in Khanewal today

KHANEWAL - On the direction of the Election Com­mission of Pakistan (ECP), the district administration of Khanewal has final­ised the arrangements for the general elections to be held today, at 1,452 polling stations in four constituencies of the National Assembly and eight constituencies of the Provincial As­sembly. A total number of registered voters in the district is 1,942,633, including 1,043,272 male voters, whereas the number of women voters is 899,361.

193 polling stations of Khanewal district have been declared sensitive, which will be monitored by CCTV cameras. NA-145 constituency: In this constituency, the candidate of Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) is Muham­mad Khan Daha who has won this seat twice and now his tough contest is with former minister Hamid Yar Hiraj

PP-211 constituency: In this constit­uency, Rana Muhammad Salim Hanif has the ticket of PML-N and he is in good position of winning the seat.

In PP-206 constituency, there is a tough competition between PML-N candidate Osama Fazal and indepen­dent candidate, former District Nazim Ahmed Yar Haraj.

NA-147 constituency: In this con­stituency, the candidate of PML-N is Chaudhry Iftikhar Nazir and has been a member of National Assembly for the last three times. Ayaz Khan Niazi is the National Assembly ticket holder of the Istahkam Pakistan Party (IPP). A total of 14 candidates are contesting the National Assembly election in this constituency.

In PP-210 constituency, the ticket holder PML-N is Chaudhry Attaur Rahman. He has been member of Pun­jab Assembly twice. Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) ticket holder Chaudhry Khalid Javed Arain is participating in the election.

Istahkam Pakistan Party (IPP) President Aleem Khan is contesting from PP-209 in Jahanian. His electoral symbol is the Eagle. All eyes of Punjab are on the election result of this con­stituency. The PML-N ticket holder Chaudhry Ziaur Rehman shall be the opponent of Aleem Khan.

In NA-146, Mian Chanu, Pir Muham­mad Aslam Boudla of PML-N and for­mer MNA of PTI, now independent can­didate, Pir Zahoor Hussain Qureshi are in a close fight. The electoral symbol of Pir Zahoor Hukka. In PP-207, Mian Chanu, PML-N candidate Msehr Amir Hayat Haraj is in a better position.

In PP-208, Mian Chanu, former MPA and PML-N candidate Rana Babar Hussain is facing difficulties to secure his seat. The independent candidate, former PTI ticket holder Chaudhry Jamshed Shaukat, contesting on the symbol of Hukka, is strong candidate in this constituency.

NA-144 Kabirwala: In this con­stituency of the National Assembly, a tough competition will be seen be­tween independent candidates Syed Abid Imam (son of former NA Speaker Fakhar Imam) and former federal minister Barrister Raza Hayat Haraj.

In Kabirwala PP-205 constituency, there is a tough competition between independent candidate Dr Khawar Ali Shah and independent candidate Ak­bar Hayat Haraj.

In Kabirwala PP-212 constituency, there is a tough contest between in­dependent candidate, former provin­cial minister Syed Hussain Jahanian Gardizi and independent candidate Asghar Hayat Haraj. The PML-N can­didate Rana Muhammad Irfan holds weak position in this constituency.