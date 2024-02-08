Voters to elect four MNAs, 8 MPAs in Khanewal today

KHANEWAL - On the direction of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), the district administration of Khanewal has finalised the arrangements for the general elections to be held today, at 1,452 polling stations in four constituencies of the National Assembly and eight constituencies of the Provincial Assembly. A total number of registered voters in the district is 1,942,633, including 1,043,272 male voters, whereas the number of women voters is 899,361.
193 polling stations of Khanewal district have been declared sensitive, which will be monitored by CCTV cameras. NA-145 constituency: In this constituency, the candidate of Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) is Muhammad Khan Daha who has won this seat twice and now his tough contest is with former minister Hamid Yar Hiraj
PP-211 constituency: In this constituency, Rana Muhammad Salim Hanif has the ticket of PML-N and he is in good position of winning the seat.
In PP-206 constituency, there is a tough competition between PML-N candidate Osama Fazal and independent candidate, former District Nazim Ahmed Yar Haraj.
NA-147 constituency: In this constituency, the candidate of PML-N is Chaudhry Iftikhar Nazir and has been a member of National Assembly for the last three times. Ayaz Khan Niazi is the National Assembly ticket holder of the Istahkam Pakistan Party (IPP). A total of 14 candidates are contesting the National Assembly election in this constituency.
In PP-210 constituency, the ticket holder PML-N is Chaudhry Attaur Rahman. He has been member of Punjab Assembly twice. Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) ticket holder Chaudhry Khalid Javed Arain is participating in the election.
Istahkam Pakistan Party (IPP) President Aleem Khan is contesting from PP-209 in Jahanian. His electoral symbol is the Eagle. All eyes of Punjab are on the election result of this constituency. The PML-N ticket holder Chaudhry Ziaur Rehman shall be the opponent of Aleem Khan.
In NA-146, Mian Chanu, Pir Muhammad Aslam Boudla of PML-N and former MNA of PTI, now independent candidate, Pir Zahoor Hussain Qureshi are in a close fight. The electoral symbol of Pir Zahoor Hukka. In PP-207, Mian Chanu, PML-N candidate Msehr Amir Hayat Haraj is in a better position.
In PP-208, Mian Chanu, former MPA and PML-N candidate Rana Babar Hussain is facing difficulties to secure his seat. The independent candidate, former PTI ticket holder Chaudhry Jamshed Shaukat, contesting on the symbol of Hukka, is strong candidate in this constituency.
NA-144 Kabirwala: In this constituency of the National Assembly, a tough competition will be seen between independent candidates Syed Abid Imam (son of former NA Speaker Fakhar Imam) and former federal minister Barrister Raza Hayat Haraj.
In Kabirwala PP-205 constituency, there is a tough competition between independent candidate Dr Khawar Ali Shah and independent candidate Akbar Hayat Haraj.
In Kabirwala PP-212 constituency, there is a tough contest between independent candidate, former provincial minister Syed Hussain Jahanian Gardizi and independent candidate Asghar Hayat Haraj. The PML-N candidate Rana Muhammad Irfan holds weak position in this constituency.