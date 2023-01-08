Share:

LARKANA - The activists of Sindh Action Committee (SAC) established a hunger strike camp for 24 hours near the State Life Insurance Office of the city here on Saturday to protest at the divisional level against the establishment of a committee to create new provinces and for deporting Afghan refugees from Sindh. Dur Muhammad Buriro, Muhammad Salah Chandio, SUP Deputy Joint Secretary Ghulam Mustafa Chandio, Abdul Karim Chandio, Jeay Sindh Mahaz Central Senior Vice Chairman Azizullah Bhutto, Qaumi Awami Tehreek Sikandar Lashari, Maqsood Soomro, Jeay Sindh Qaumi Party Mohammad Ali Khokh, Sindhi Literary Society teacher Gul Dayo, Malhar Sindhi, Wafa Saleh Rajpar, lawyers Syed Lal Shah, Raja Chandio and others participated in the hunger camp. These leaders said that with the conspiracy to turn the Sindhi nation into a minority by illegally bringing Afghan refugees and other terrorists into Sindh, now the federal government has formed a committee to illegally create new provinces, which is an act of hostility to the Sindhi nation.