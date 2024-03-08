CM Maryam inaugurates women safety App “Never Again”

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif made big announcements for the women of Punjab in connection with International Women’s Day and inaugurated the International Women Safety App “Never Again” to ensure the protection of the women.

The CM addressed the ceremony while making the women police officers and other officers standing beside her.

CM Maryam while addressing the ceremony organized by the Women Development Department announced to increase the job quota of the women in the Punjab Public Service Commission from 10 percent to 15 percent.

She directed to complete the induction of women on the vacant posts in every department. Maryam Nawaz revealed that Rs. 1 billion fund would be allocated to establish Day Care Centres at the work places adding that hostels will also be established for the working women.

A paid internship, she said, would be launched for the women.

“50 percent loans will be granted to the women for doing online business,” she announced.

The CM announced that the Board of Revenue would transfer the inheritance to the heirs after ascertaining the share of the daughters. The transfer fee would not be charged on gifting property to the sisters and daughters.

A new law, she said, would be framed for getting the maternity leave for the working women in three days.

A separate place and timings would be fixed for the women in the gymnasiums and stadiums, she said, adding that a separate place for offering prayer and separate place for washrooms will be allocated for the women in government institutions. Pink bikes will be given to the riders especially to the girls and legislation will also be made for their protection. The proportion of paying university fee for women will range from 50 to 70 percent.