Experts unite against extremism at CVE conference

PESHAWAR - The three-day Countering Violent Extremism Conference, organized under the auspices of the Center of Excellence on Countering Violent Extremism, concluded its second-day sessions.
On the commencement of the second day of the three-day workshop, Chairman of the Council of Islamic Ideology, Dr. Qibla Ayaz, enlightened the participants on the inclinations towards religious seminaries in Pakistan, shedding light on the challenges posed by religious extremism. He emphasized the importance of discipline in both religious and modern sciences, also addressing the backdrop of Islamization imposed on Pakistani society.
In his address during the conference, Dr. Aamir Raza, Assistant Professor at the Department of Political Science, University of Peshawar, discussed the promotion of extremism in the former tribal areas and highlighted the associated risks. He advocated for initiatives post integration, ensuring mainstreaming of the tribal areas, and the establishment of health, education, and swift justice services, as well as the enforcement of law for sustainable peace in the region. According to him, extremist ideologies arise from deprivation and social alienation.
Project Director of Pir Roshan Institute North Waziristan, Dr. Jamil Ahmed Chitrali, delved into the role of academia, including various societal strata, in promoting peace and combating extremism within the virtual world. He stressed the need for fostering patience, tolerance, and reasoned dialogue within society.
Dr. Samiuddin, Head of the Department of Religious Studies at Edwards College, illuminated the historical context of religious extremism, highlighting its prevalence in Pakistani society. He emphasized unity among different religions in countering extremism and sectarianism, engaging in conversations that bridge the gap. Dr. Samiuddin advocated for a balanced approach towards religious and worldly matters to curb the roots of extremism.
Director of the Islamic Research Institute, Professor Dr. Zia-ul-Haq, shed light on the role of the Center of Excellence on Countering Violent Extremism in KP. Commending the efforts of the centre in the designated regions, he emphasized the need to engage the youth from tribal areas directly and create awareness. The director also called for patience and tolerance in countering terrorism and extremism.