Underground cabling project accelerates

RAWALPINDI - The work on ‘Underground Cabling Project’ in Saddar area has been accelerat­ed for timely completion in which power cables are being shifted to the underground wiring system. The project is aimed at getting rid of jumbling electric wires as well as to enhance beauty of the can­tonment areas.

Inaugurated in January 2024, phase I of the project includes shifting electric wires to the un­derground system in areas in­cluding Mall Road Service Road (North), Hyder Road, Bank Road, Canning Road and partial areas of Kashmir Road.

In an interaction with APP here on Thursday, spokesman Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB), Rasheed Saqib said that progress of the project was reg­ularly being monitored by the concerned departments for its timely completion. He informed that in Rs.850.0 million worth mega project, IESCO was install­ing and commissioning the pow­er cables, whereas RCB was exe­cuting civil work.

Rs. 760.0 million will be spent on electrical equipment and trans­ferring of electric cables to the un­derground system. Rs. 90.0 mil­lion will be spent on civil work of the project, he informed.