PTI takes out rally in show of solidarity with Supreme Court

KARACHI-A large number of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) workers and supporters took out a rally on main Sharea Faisal and marched on the Numaish intersection as a part of the nationwide call from their chairman Imran Khan to show solidarity with the Supreme Court.

Riding on motorbikes, cars, vans, buses, trucks and different modes of transport, the charged participants were carrying placards and PTI flags and dancing to the tunes of party songs while moving to the rally destination.

After converging on main Numaish intersection near Mazar-i-Quaid, the leaders of the party in their addresses vowed to continue their struggle and give sacrifice for the dignity, regard and supremacy of the apex court. They blamed “imported government” for deliberately undermining the respect of Supreme Court and its judges for the vested political interests and desired judgments.

“But the people of Pakistan have never allowed anyone to attack the judiciary and its judges, and they will resist against such moves again,” said PTI Karachi president Aftab Siddiqi while addressing the rally.

“Pakistan is united under Imran Khan and that day isn’t very far when the beloved and the most popular leader of the Pakistan’s history would come into power through vote and by the will of the people. That day would restore respect and dignity of our judiciary.”

The general secretary of the party’s Karachi chapter, Arsalan Taj Ghumman, said that Karachi proved again that it only wanted Imran Khan as the prime minister of Pakistan as whenever a call is given by the party chairman, the people of the metropolis respond with zeal and passion.

“This is the reason which prevents this corrupt government from calling general elections, to stop Imran Khan from becoming the prime minister. For their evil objectives, they are now finally targeting the Supreme Court to bring down the justice system for once and all,” he added.