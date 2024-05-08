Japan sees wide scope for investments in Pakistan

PM Shehbaz assures problems being faced by Japanese industrialists, businessmen in country to be resolved in a week Saudi delegation’s visit will augur well for the country’s economic future.

ISLAMABAD - Japan has expressed confidence in Pakistan’s business friendly policies and vowed to enhance its investment portfolio in the country.

The expression was made during the meeting of a high-level Japanese business delegation with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif here yesterday.

On the occasion, the prime minister underscored the need for further promoting the decades-long trade and investment ties between two countries in different sectors.

Highlighting the vast potential for investments in the automobile industry of Pakistan, the prime minister invited Japanese companies to take full advantage of it with their best technology. He said the problems faced by Japanese industrialists and businessmen expanding their businesses in Pakistan will be resolved within a week through a committee formed for this purpose.

On the occasion, the Japanese delegation said the investment focused approach and measures taken by the incumbent government of Pakistan will enhance investors’ confidence and increase the country’s exports.

Japanese Ambassador to Pakistan, Wada Mitsuhiro, who was accompanying the delegation, informed the prime minister that a delegation of 20 well-known Japanese companies will visit Pakistan in July this year.

He said this will prove to be a milestone for the promotion of investment and trade between two countries.

Meanwhile, the prime minister, while chairing a meeting of the federal cabinet, expressed the confidence that the visit of Saudi delegation headed by its Deputy Minister for Investment will augur well for the country’s economic future as huge investment is expected from KSA.

He said the head of Saudi delegation was appreciative of the determination and preparation demonstrated by the cabinet members during the investment conference.

The PM commended the role played by the cabinet members especially the commerce, petroleum and the finance as well as the secretaries during Pakistan-Saudi investment conference. He expressed the confidence that they will continue to work with the same commitment for a better future of the country.

The Federal Cabinet approved signing of Memorandum of Understanding between Pakistan and Colombia for establishment of a joint trade committee.

The Cabinet also approved flight operations by Air Sial to China, Malaysia, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Turkiye, United Kingdom and Kuwait.

This approval has been granted under the National Aviation Policy 2023 and Air Services Agreement.

The Cabinet also endorsed the decisions of the Cabinet Committee on Projects related to Chinese Investment, taken in the previous cabinet meeting held on 30th of last month.

PM CONDOLES WITH UAE PRESIDENT

Later in the day, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif held a telephone conversation with Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and conveyed heartfelt condolences to the UAE President on the sad demise of his beloved uncle Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohamed Al Nahyan. He prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul as well as patience for the Royal Family to bear this irreparable loss.

The Prime Minister said that the people of Pakistan have always held the UAE Royal Family in high esteem and respect, particularly lauding the leadership of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, founder of the UAE, who was a great friend of Pakistan.

The UAE President thanked the Prime Minister for the telephone call. Both leaders reaffirmed their resolve to enhance bilateral ties between the two brotherly countries. They also agreed to meet soon at a mutually convenient date.