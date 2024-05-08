Labour secretary says Punjab govt pledges support for Sialkot’s industrial workers

Sialkot - The Punjab Labour and Human Resources Secretary Muhammad Naeem Ghous on Tuesday said that the industrial workers of Sialkot are the backbone of the export-based SMEs (small and medium entrepreneurs) sector of the city which has been doing great job for the growth of the national economy by annually earning considerable foreign exchange for the national exchequer. While addressing the local industrialists at the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), Muhammad Naeem Ghous also said that the welfare of the industry workers and solution of their problems were among the top priorities of the Punjab government. He stressed upon the local industry owners to ensure the payment of minimum monthly wages, Rs32000, to the industry workers and play their part in securing the rights of the workers community. He stated that the safety of the industry workers at the industry units must also be ensured and proper measures be taken under OHS (occupational health and safety). Muhammad Naeem Ghous said that he was fully aware that Sialkot alongwith Sheikhupura needed more labour colonies, hospitals and schools as number of the industry labourers has increased considerably with the passage of the time. The secretary said that there are 31 labour colonies in the different cities of Punjab but quite ironically in most of the colonies there are issues of the ownership of the residential flats. He added that in several cases flats were rented to the workers and in many cases flats were obtained on ownership basis only to resale. He said that allotment of the flats to the workers on ownership basis with no cost at all would be the priority of the Punjab government and proposal will soon be communicated to the government. While commenting about the state of affairs at the schools for the children of the labourers, he opined that there were several issues like shortage of teaching staff and lack of many other facilities.

He said that proposals from the local industry owners would be highly welcomed for the capacity building of the existing schools or construction of the new ones.