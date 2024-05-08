Wednesday, May 08, 2024
Law enforcers net 6 suspects during night operation

Our Staff Reporter
May 08, 2024
RAWALPINDI   -   The law enforcement agencies have carried out raids at two different localities Tuesday midnight and arrested as many as six suspected dacoits including a wanted terrorist involved in an armed attack on Dolphin Force, sources informed. 

It was an intelligence-based operation about which the local police was unaware, they said.

The detained suspected dacoits are said to be Afghan nationals who had taking refuge in a rented house located Manga Village of Union Council Saghri, the limits of Police Station Rawat, wherein the suspects also providing shelter to terrorist wanted by CTD in dolphin force attack case, they said.

The LEAs have shifted the suspects to undisclosed location for further investigation, sources said. Sources said that the LEAs had also seized booty worth millions of rupees from possession of detained Afghan dacoits. Superintendent of Police (SP) CIA Beenish Uzair, however, denied conducting any raid in Rawat area and arrest of suspected dacoits.

Meanwhile, a worker died after falling from a bridge located at Holar Karot Power Project in Kahuta while pulling cables with fellow labourers. The deceased was identified as Saqib whose body was brought to hospital for autopsy, sources said. In yet another incident, a young man was murdered in Sangral Village of Chontra and police filed a case against the killers who reportedly managed to flee from crime scene.

