Police intensifies operation against drugs trade

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad police have arrested 204 suspected drug peddlers and seized a huge quantity of narcotics from their possession during a special drive in the capital city here on Tuesday, informed a police spokesman. Following the special directives of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad, Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, the Islamabad Police launched a robust “Nasha Ab Nahi” campaign to eradicate drugs menace from the federal capital, he added. Strict directions have been issued to all zone police officers to expedite and enhance the effectiveness of the ongoing operation against drug traffickers. The arrest of 204 accused involved in drug trafficking has been made since the initiation of the “Nasha Ab Nahi” campaign. During the movement, the police team also recovered 28 kg of hashish, 44 kg of heroin, 13 kg of ice and 600 liters of liquor from their possession. Police teams also registered 194 cases against them in different police stations.

IGP Islamabad Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi emphasized that the Islamabad Police is fully committed to ensuring the safety and security of citizens’ lives and property.

Measures are being taken to eradicate drugs from the city and secure the future of the younger generation. Any elements threatening the future of the younger generation will not be tolerated, he added Citizens are urged to cooperate with the police in the fight against drugs and inform the relevant police station or dial emergency helpline Pucar-15 or via ICT-15 app about any suspicious activities related to drug trafficking, so that society can be rid of drugs through the cooperation of the police and the public.