Rana Mashhood confident Pakistan will clinch Sultan Azlan Shah Cup trophy

Azhar Khan
11:15 PM | May 08, 2024
Chairman of the Prime Minister Youth's Programme (PMYP) Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan has affirmed his belief that the Pakistan hockey team will win the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup final against Japan and bring the trophy home.  

This statement comes after the national team reaches the final of the tournament for the first time in thirteen years, a milestone that Rana Mashhood described as a testament to the players' skills and dedication. "InshaAllah, Pakistan hockey team will try to produce the best in the final and succeed in lifting the coveted trophy.”  

Highlighting the team's historic journey to the finals and its potential to clinch the title, he extended congratulations to all the players on the national hockey team, acknowledging their hard work and commitment that had led to this significant achievement. 

The Chairman PMYP's remarks not only reflect his optimism but also his pride in the merit-based selection process of the national team, which he noted, as a contributing factor to their current success. He credited Prime Minister Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif's timely intervention for resolving critical issues that could have impacted the team's performance, ensuring a smoother path forward for the players. 

Moreover, Rana Mashhood called upon the entire nation to support the team through prayers and good wishes. "I urge everyone to pray for the players," he said, emphasizing the role of national support in boosting the team's morale and performance.

