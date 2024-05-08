Revenue officials ordered to meet targets

SARGODHA - Sargodha division Commissioner and Municipal Corporation (MC) Administrator Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti has issued a warning to revenue officials, making it clear that employees failing to meet targets would not be tolerated. He has also ordered immediate disconnection of water and sewerage connections for non-compliant government offices. These directions were issued during a meeting. It was attended by the chief officer and municipal officers alongwith revenue staff. The commissioner emphasised expediting revenue collection and ensuring 100 percent collection by the end of the current fiscal year. Notices will also be sent to water bill defaulters every three months, with instructions to pay bills monthly. It was announced that an MC app would soon be functional for ease of revenue payment by consumers, alongwith the provision of online payments through the postal service. Building inspectors were instructed to survey all residential areas and carry out commercialisation without delay, with immediate closure of units involved in commercial activities without approval.

It was stated that IT and AI training would be conducted for employees on the 25th and 26th of the current month to enhance their skills in information technology for improved performance.

IT experts will be hired on a daily wage basis in the future. The commissioner also ordered the launch of an e-parking system for the city’s key areas.

He praised the head and team of the planning branch for exceeding targets and urged them to continue their efforts with the same zeal. Figures of revenue collection for water, sewage, encroachments, and map fees were presented during the meeting.