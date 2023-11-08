Kakakhel, UK minister discuss avenues to promote tourism

Peshawar - The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Information and Tourism, Barrister Feroze Jamal Shah Kakakhel, held a significant meeting with the United Kingdom’s Minister for Tourism, John Whittingdale, and distinguished senior journalist, Zeinab Badawi, during his participation in the World Travel Mart event in London on Tuesday. The gathering provided an opportunity for an exchange of ideas and collaboration in the field of tourism promotion and international relations.

Discussions encompassed various aspects of tourism, including cultural exchange, promoting tourist destinations, and enhancing cooperation between Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the United Kingdom to share learning experiences.

Feroz Jamal Kakakhel expressed enthusiasm for the prospects of enhancing tourism in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and invited British tourists to explore the rich cultural heritage, natural beauty, and historical landmarks in the region. He emphasised the need for mutual cooperation to facilitate smoother travel experiences for tourists from the UK. Barrister Kakakhel said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government is very keen in learning from the experiences of the United Kingdom in tourism promotion.

British Minister John Whittingdale welcomed the opportunity to engage with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government and acknowledged the significance of fostering relations in the tourism sector.

Senior Television and Radio Journalist Zeinab Badawi commended the efforts of Pakistan at World Travel Mart to promote tourism and cultural exchange. She highlighted the importance of media in bridging gaps and fostering a better understanding. She said that linkages and collaboration with international media is important to highlight tourism potential of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.