ISLAMABAD - Famous classical singer Ustad Asad Amanat Ali Khan was remembered on his 18th death anniversary on Saturday. Son of legendary singer Ustad Amanat Ali Khan, Asad Amanat Ali Khan was born on December 25, 1955, in Lahore.

Asad Amnat recorded his first song when he was only 10 years old. His great-grandfather, Ali Baksh Khan, was the founder of Patiala Gharana and his grandfather Akhtar Hussain was a musician His uncle Fateh Ali Khan taught him music and trained him as his own son.

Fateh Ali Khan also encouraged him to become a singing duo with his youngest brother Hamid Ali Khan. Asad’s younger brother Shafqat Amanat Ali Khan is a pop and classical singer. Asad Amanat Ali Khan started his musical career performing “Thumri” and performed on “Insha Ji Utho” in almost his every concert which was originally sung by his father. He received the President’s Pride of Performance award in 2007. He died in London in the same year due to heart attack on April 8, 2007 in London.