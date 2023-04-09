Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has wished a very happy Easter to Christian community around the world, particularly Pakistani Christian brothers and sisters celebrating the festival.
In a tweet on Sunday, he said let us all vow to do our bit in making the world a peaceful place where communities can live in harmony and build a tomorrow of hope.
