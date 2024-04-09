Tuesday, April 09, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Malala urges PM Shehbaz to pay attention to girls' education

Malala urges PM Shehbaz to pay attention to girls' education
Web Desk
6:03 PM | April 09, 2024
National

Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai has greeted Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on becoming PM. She hoped Pakistan would make headways under his leadership.

The Nobel laureate urged the PM to pay special attention to the education of girls in the country.

In her letter, she wrote that Malala Foundation has donated $1.5 million for the promotion of girls’ education in the country.

She noted that Pakistan was spending only 2 per cent of the total budget on education and the foundation wanted the rate should be increased upto 4 per cent.

She urged the government to pay more attention to the education of the girls in the first 100 days of the government.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-04-09/Lahore/epaper_img_1712639365.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024