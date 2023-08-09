Wednesday, August 09, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Aayat Asmi bags bronze medal in World School Team Chess C’ship

Aayat Asmi bags bronze medal in World School Team Chess C’ship
OUR STAFF REPORT
August 09, 2023
Sports

LAHORE-Pakistan’s Aayat Asmi bagged bronze medal in U-12 Board-2 Competition of World School Team Chess Championship at Aktau, Kazakhstan on Monday night.
Aayat Asmi demonstratedimpressive performance and secured bronze medal on the second board with 6.5 points out of 8. Pentsko Stanislav of Ukraine and Narimarov Yhlas of Turkmenistan played extremely well and clinched the gold and silver medals respectively in this category. Aayat Asmi left behind talented players from several top chess playing countries such as India, Belgium, Poland, Canada, Netherlands, Germany and Bulgaria in this competition.
President Chess Federation of Pakistan (CFP) Hanif Qureshi and Secretary Chess Association of Punjab Raja Gauhar Iqbal congratulated Aayat Asmi for winning the bronze medal in the 26-nation grand chess event. They expressed the hope that Pakistan chess stars will continue their medal-winning performance in their next international chess events.
Aayat Asmi, who hails from Lahore, also received appreciation from Director General Sports Punjab Dr Asif Tufail, who also appreciated the efforts of Chess Association of Punjab that has started yielding fruit at international level and he was hoped that Pakistani chess players would work harder and earn more international laurels for their country.

ANF calls for increased awareness, collective effort to save youngsters

Tags:

OUR STAFF REPORT

Sports

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-08-08/Lahore/epaper_img_1691471443.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023