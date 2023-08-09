Aayat Asmi bags bronze medal in World School Team Chess C’ship

LAHORE-Pakistan’s Aayat Asmi bagged bronze medal in U-12 Board-2 Competition of World School Team Chess Championship at Aktau, Kazakhstan on Monday night.

Aayat Asmi demonstratedimpressive performance and secured bronze medal on the second board with 6.5 points out of 8. Pentsko Stanislav of Ukraine and Narimarov Yhlas of Turkmenistan played extremely well and clinched the gold and silver medals respectively in this category. Aayat Asmi left behind talented players from several top chess playing countries such as India, Belgium, Poland, Canada, Netherlands, Germany and Bulgaria in this competition.

President Chess Federation of Pakistan (CFP) Hanif Qureshi and Secretary Chess Association of Punjab Raja Gauhar Iqbal congratulated Aayat Asmi for winning the bronze medal in the 26-nation grand chess event. They expressed the hope that Pakistan chess stars will continue their medal-winning performance in their next international chess events.

Aayat Asmi, who hails from Lahore, also received appreciation from Director General Sports Punjab Dr Asif Tufail, who also appreciated the efforts of Chess Association of Punjab that has started yielding fruit at international level and he was hoped that Pakistani chess players would work harder and earn more international laurels for their country.