Havalian Tehsil chairman by-polls: low voter turnout recorded

HAVELIAN - The by-elections for the Tehsil Chairman of Haval­ian were held on the 6th of August 2023, where a total of 58,469 votes were cast during the polls, but unfortunately, 1,305 votes were rejected due to vari­ous reasons. The overall voter turnout was record­ed at 35.267 per cent. This voter turnout was notably lower as compared to the previous municipal elec­tions, where over fifty per cent of eligible voters exercised their right to vote. The decrease in par­ticipation has raised con­cerns among observers and stakeholders in the democratic process. New­ly elected Tehsil Chairman Havelian Uzair Sher Khan has expressed his grati­tude to the institutions responsible for ensuring peace and security during the elections. He specifi­cally thanked the senior officers of the police, in­cluding the DIG Hazara, DPO Abbottabad, and all the dedicated police per­sonnel for their efforts in maintaining order dur­ing the electoral process. In addition to the police force, Uzair Sher Khan also extended his appreciation to the district administra­tion involved in the elec­tion process. He thanked Deputy Commissioner Ab­bottabad, Assistant Com­missioner Abbottabad-Havalian, and Returning Officers for their com­mitment to conducting a peaceful and transparent election. He lauded the hard work of all those in­volved in organizing the election, which ultimately resulted in a peaceful and fair electoral process. The new chairman commend­ed the efforts of all indi­viduals and institutions that contributed to ensur­ing a successful and demo­cratic by-election.